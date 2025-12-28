Three people died in a snowstorm in Sweden

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute issued alerts for strong winds across large parts of northern Sweden as Storm Johannes hit

Three people have died in Sweden as a result of a severe snowstorm that swept across Scandinavia.

The bad weather caused serious traffic disruptions and power outages, News.Az reports, citing foregn media.

One of the disaster's victims was a 50-year-old man who died after a tree fell on him at the Kungsberget ski resort in the south of the country. The second victim was an employee of the regional energy company Hemab, who died while working outside. The third was a 60-year-old man who was also struck by a falling tree.

In addition, more than 40,000 households in Sweden were left without electricity.

The storm cancelled numerous flights and disrupted train and ferry services in parts of Scandinavia.

