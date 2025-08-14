Three Virginia sheriff’s deputies injured during gunfire, suspect in custody

Three sheriff’s deputies injured in gunfire while executing warrants in southern Virginia were “shaken up” but doing well, officials said Wednesday.

Three sheriff’s deputies in southern Virginia were injured by shrapnel while serving warrants related to brandishing a firearm, trespassing, and a protective order, authorities said Wednesday. The deputies were “shaken up” but are recovering, Pittsylvania County Sheriff Michael W. Taylor reported.

The incident involved an hourslong standoff that ended peacefully with the suspect taken into custody, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

None of the deputies were directly hit, and Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting, collecting evidence at the scene overnight. Officials expressed relief that no further injuries occurred.

