Belarus leader Lukashenko to visit North Korea

The North's Korean Central News Agency did not say when the Belarusian leader would visit Pyongyang, but Russia's state news agency TASS reported, citing a Telegram channel close to Lukashenko's press service, that the visit would take place on March 25-26, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kim and the Belarusian leader "will hold talks to discuss the full range of bilateral ties," TASS quoted the Telegram channel as saying.

"The upcoming visit is expected to strengthen the legal framework of relations and boost bilateral cooperation," TASS reported.