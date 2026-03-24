Digital China Summit to be held in Fuzhou

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China will host the 9th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, from April 29 to 30, with a strong focus on showcasing technological achievements and accelerating digital innovation, officials said on Tuesday.

Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration, announced that this year’s summit will center on advancing digital technologies and deepening the development of Digital China. Key highlights will include the release of the Digital China Development Report 2025 and the Digital China Development Index, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

More than 30 major policies, reports and standards are set to be unveiled by leading government bodies, while nearly 400 top companies, including Alibaba and China Southern Power Grid, will present cutting edge digital solutions.

The event will also feature new AI focused ecosystem conferences, over 100 special events, and an industry matchmaking platform aimed at linking innovation with market demand. Officials noted that China’s AI sector is expanding rapidly, with daily token calls surpassing 140 trillion in March, underscoring the country’s growing technological competitiveness.

News.Az