Myanmar establishes new marine national park
Myanmar has officially designated a new marine national park in Ngaputaw Township, located in the Ayeyarwady Region, according to state media reports on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation announced that a total area of 12,114.60 acres has been declared the Thameehla Island Marine National Park, with the designation taking effect from March 17, 2026, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
Authorities say the move is aimed at safeguarding coastal and marine ecosystems, preserving biodiversity, and protecting natural resources in the region.
The newly established site becomes the fourth marine national park in Myanmar, marking a further step in the country’s environmental conservation efforts.
By Faig Mahmudov