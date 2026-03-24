Myanmar establishes new marine national park

+ ↺ − 16 px

Myanmar has officially designated a new marine national park in Ngaputaw Township, located in the Ayeyarwady Region, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation announced that a total area of 12,114.60 acres has been declared the Thameehla Island Marine National Park, with the designation taking effect from March 17, 2026, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES US marines consider island sizures to secure Strait of Hormuz

US deploys elite Marines near Strait of Hormuz

US deploys amphibious assault ship and thousands of marines to Middle East

Sri Lanka retrieves 87 bodies from Iranian warship sunk by US submarine

Authorities say the move is aimed at safeguarding coastal and marine ecosystems, preserving biodiversity, and protecting natural resources in the region.

The newly established site becomes the fourth marine national park in Myanmar, marking a further step in the country’s environmental conservation efforts.

News.Az