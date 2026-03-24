Iran says world must choose between Gaza and ‘child torturers’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said the world must stand either with the besieged Gaza Strip or with “child torturers”, stressing there is no middle ground, after Israeli soldiers allegedly tortured a one-year-old child in Gaza.

Qalibaf made the comments on Monday following footage aired by official Palestine TV on Sunday, which reportedly showed Israeli soldiers subjecting the child to abuse to pressure his father into confessions during an interrogation, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

“Iran is fighting for humanity. The world is either with Gaza and against this colonial terror regime, or it stands with the Epstein class and child torturers. There is no middle ground,” Qalibaf said in a post on X.

The footage showed injuries to the 18-month-old child, identified as Karim, whose father, Osama Abu Nassar, was reportedly stopped for interrogation at a military checkpoint near the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

News.Az