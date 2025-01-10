TikTok seeks to overturn US ban in Supreme Court hearing

+ ↺ − 16 px

TikTok will present its case before the US Supreme Court on Friday in a final attempt to overturn a ban that could force it to split from its Chinese parent company or face being blocked in the US by January 19.

The popular social media platform is challenging a law passed last year ordering the firm to be split from its Chinese owner or be blocked from the US by 19 January, News.Az reports, citing BBC. The US government is arguing that without a sale, TikTok could be used by China as a tool for spying and political manipulation.But TikTok rejects that claim, arguing it has been unfairly targeted and the measure violates the free speech of its some 170 million American users.Lower courts have sided with the government, but the case was complicated last month when President-elect Donald Trump weighed in on the dispute and asked for the enforcement of the law to be paused to grant him time to work out a deal.Analysts have said it was not clear what the Supreme Court will decide, but that reversing the prior ruling - even with a future president's blessing - would be unusual."When you have a real government interest pitted against a real constitutional value, it ends up being a very close case," said Cardozo School of Law professor Saurabh Vishnubhakat."But in such close cases, the government often gets the benefit of the doubt."A decision by Supreme Court could be made within days.Congress passed the law against TikTok last year with support from both the Democratic and Republican parties. The moment marked the culmination of years of concern about the wildly popular platform, which is known for its viral videos and traction among young people.The legislation does not forbid use of the app, but would require tech giants such as Apple and Google to stop offering it and inhibit updates, which analysts suggest would kill it over time.TikTok is already banned from government devices in many countries, including in the UK. It faces more complete bans in some countries, including India.The US argues that TikTok is a "grave" threat because the Chinese government could coerce its owner, ByteDance, to turn over user data or manipulate what it shows users to serve Chinese interests.Last December, a three-judge appeals court decision upheld the law, noting China's record of acting through private companies and saying the measure was justified as "part of a broader effort to counter a well-substantiated national security threat posed" by the country.

News.Az