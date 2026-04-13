Iranian speaker says Americans will be ‘nostalgic’ for cheap gasoline
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Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned Americans to “enjoy” current fuel prices, saying they will soon be “nostalgic” for $4–$5 per gallon petrol if the United States proceeds with plans for a naval blockade of Iranian ports.
Qalibaf’s remarks came in response to President Donald Trump’s order on Sunday for the US Navy to block the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping lane for oil and gas, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.
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Trump announced the move after high-level peace talks in Islamabad failed to produce a deal.
According to Press TV, the average price of regular petrol in the United States currently stands at $4.125 per gallon, citing data from the American Automobile Association.
That figure is already more than 40 per cent higher than pre-war levels of $2.98, with analysts warning prices could rise further if a blockade disrupts global energy markets.
Tehran has restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz since what Iranian officials describe as the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran began on 28 February.