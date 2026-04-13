Iranian speaker says Americans will be ‘nostalgic’ for cheap gasoline

Qalibaf’s remarks came in response to President Donald Trump’s order on Sunday for the US Navy to block the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping lane for oil and gas, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Trump announced the move after high-level peace talks in Islamabad failed to produce a deal.

According to Press TV, the average price of regular petrol in the United States currently stands at $4.125 per gallon, citing data from the American Automobile Association.

That figure is already more than 40 per cent higher than pre-war levels of $2.98, with analysts warning prices could rise further if a blockade disrupts global energy markets.

Tehran has restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz since what Iranian officials describe as the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran began on 28 February.