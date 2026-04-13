Fico offers cooperation to Hungary’s new PM after shock election

Fico offers cooperation to Hungary’s new PM after shock election

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Slovakia has signaled a willingness to maintain close ties with Hungary following a major political shift in Budapest.

Robert Fico on Monday congratulated Hungary’s incoming leader Peter Magyar, pledging “intensive cooperation” after a surprise election that ended the long rule of Viktor Orban, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Magyar’s centre-right Tisza party secured a comfortable parliamentary majority, marking a dramatic upset and bringing an end to Orban’s 16-year tenure in power.

Fico, who had backed Orban ahead of the vote, acknowledged the result and emphasized respect for the decision of Hungarian voters.

Despite the leadership change, Fico stressed that joint action on energy security will remain central to relations between the two countries.

Slovakia and Hungary have long aligned on key issues, including:

Maintaining close ties with Moscow

Opposing certain European Union sanctions

sanctions Continuing imports of Russian oil and gas

Both governments have also pushed to restore flows through the Druzhba pipeline, a critical energy route that has been offline since January following damage in Ukraine.

Fico said Central European countries still have a shared interest in restarting the pipeline, highlighting its importance for regional energy stability.

Meanwhile, relations with Volodymyr Zelensky remain strained. Kyiv has indicated that repairs to the pipeline could be completed in the spring, but political tensions continue to complicate cooperation.

In a separate statement, Fico praised Orban’s leadership, calling Slovak-Hungarian relations “stronger than ever” and crediting him with defending national sovereignty and interests.

With a new government in Hungary, attention is now turning to whether Magyar will maintain the same foreign and energy policies—or shift direction.

For now, Slovakia appears ready to continue close coordination, signaling stability in one of Central Europe’s key political relationships.

News.Az