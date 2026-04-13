Elon Musk appears to join TikTok and Instagram

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Elon Musk, the owner of X, may be expanding his social media presence beyond his own platform, as new accounts linked to him surface on rival apps.

A verified TikTok account using the handle @elonmusk recently posted its first video, sparking speculation that the billionaire could be testing new ways to reach global audiences, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The TikTok clip features Musk discussing the future, combined with a montage of achievements from his companies, including SpaceX and Tesla. The video is captioned “Ad Astra,” meaning “to the stars.”

The post has already attracted millions of views, despite no confirmation that Musk personally controls the account.

At the same time, a verified @elonmusk account has appeared on Instagram, though it remains private with no posts so far.

Neither Musk nor the platforms—TikTok and Instagram’s parent Meta—have confirmed whether the accounts are authentic.

While verification badges typically signal authenticity, they can also be obtained through platform processes, leaving some uncertainty.

The accounts are emerging as Musk prepares a potential public offering for SpaceX, a move that could require massive public interest and investor attention.

Analysts say expanding his presence across multiple platforms could help Musk:

Boost visibility for SpaceX

Reach new global audiences

Generate momentum ahead of a potential IPO

Such a listing could further increase Musk’s wealth, potentially pushing him toward unprecedented financial milestones.

The development is notable given Musk’s past criticism of rival platforms.

He has previously:

Questioned the impact of Instagram on mental health

Criticized TikTok’s algorithms and content

Restricted promotion of other platforms on X

He also deleted official pages for Tesla and SpaceX from Facebook years ago.

If confirmed, Musk’s presence on TikTok and Instagram would mark a significant strategic shift, signaling that even the owner of X sees value in diversifying across competing platforms.

For now, the mystery remains unresolved—but the timing suggests it may be more than a coincidence.

News.Az