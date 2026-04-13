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Lai heads to Eswatini to shore up Taiwan’s final African ties

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Lai heads to Eswatini to shore up Taiwan’s final African ties
Cheng Yu-Chen / AFP via Getty Images

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te will visit Eswatini next week, his office said on Monday, the ​island's last remaining diplomatic ally in Africa.

Taiwan, which ‌China claims as its own territory with no right to state-to-state relations, now has formal ties with only 12 ​countries, almost all small, less-developed nations in Latin ​America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, like Belize ⁠and Tuvalu, News.Az reports, citing Reuiters.

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Lai will be in Eswatini from April ​22-26, his spokesperson Karen Kuo told reporters, for the ​40th anniversary of King Mswati III's accession and his 58th birthday.
Lai is flying directly to Eswatini, which is almost entirely surrounded ​by South Africa, and does not require a ​layover, unlike visits to Latin America, which require transits via the ‌United ⁠States that routinely anger China.
This will be Lai's first trip outside of Taiwan since November 2024, when he visited the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau, and ​transited through Hawaii ​and the ⁠U.S. territory of Guam.
The last time a Taiwanese president visited Eswatini, formerly known ​as Swaziland and home to around 1.3 ​million people, ⁠was in 2023, when Tsai Ing-wen made the journey.
Taiwan has provided large amounts of aid to the small ⁠southern ​African nation, an absolute monarchy. ​In 2021, it sent antiviral medication to help King Mswati III recover ​from COVID.

News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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