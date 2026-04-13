Three dead in armed attack on Pakistan Coast Guards in Arabian Sea

Three dead in armed attack on Pakistan Coast Guards in Arabian Sea

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Separatist insurgents killed three Pakistan Coast Guard personnel on Sunday in the first-ever attack on one of the maritime authority's patrol boats operating ​in the Arabian Sea, security officials said.

Reuters. Intelligence and police officials ​said the boat was on a routine patrol in ⁠a coastal area close to the Pakistan-Iran border when the militants ​opened fire and killed three on board, News.Az reports, citing

The incident adds to security ​challenges in Balochistan, a flashpoint of insurgency where armed groups have frequently targeted security forces and infrastructure.

News.Az