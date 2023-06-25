Tokayev holds extraordinary meeting of Kazakh Security Council over situation in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an extraordinary meeting of the country’s Security Council in connection with the situation in Russia, the Kazakh leader's press service said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"During the event, the head of state heard reports from the prime minister, the prosecutor general, the chairman of the National Security Committee, the ministers of defense, interior and foreign affairs on measures to implement instructions in connection with the situation in Russia," the statement said.

The press service explained that despite the fact that what is happening in Russia is its domestic affair, the residents of Kazakhstan are concerned about the situation in the friendly country with which it shares the longest border in the world. "The president pointed out that Russia is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan," the statement stressed.

Tokayev recalled that in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin he supported the measures taken by the Russian authorities to establish constitutional order and ensure the security of its citizens. "Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the agreement on the cessation of hostilities. According to the president, the main priority of the domestic policy of any state, including Kazakhstan, should be the principle of the rule of law as the basis for ensuring public order and socio-economic development," the press service explained.

In addition, the meeting pointed to the need to ensure financial and economic stability in the country, as well as the safety of Kazakh citizens. "The president instructed the heads of all agencies to be ready to respond to possible threats of crisis situations. Based on the results of the Security Council meeting, the head of state approved the operational action plan developed by the government," the statement said.

News.Az