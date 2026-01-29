Tokyo stocks edge up as weak yen lifts exporters

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 16.89 points, or 0.03%, from Wednesday to finish at 53,375.60, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The broader Topix advanced 9.81 points, or 0.28%, to 3,545.30.

On the Prime Market, leading gainers included oil and coal products, transportation equipment, and mining stocks.

The dollar remained firm around the lower 153 yen level in Tokyo trading after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that U.S. authorities would not intervene in currency markets to support the Japanese yen.

Meanwhile, the benchmark gold price set by Tanaka Precious Metal Technologies reached a record 30,248 yen per gram, jumping by more than 2,000 yen from the previous day, as gold futures continued to surge to all-time highs in New York.

The market was also supported by buying in export-related auto shares, including Toyota Motor, as the weaker yen against the dollar helped ease concerns about potential earnings pressure stemming from the currency’s recent appreciation.