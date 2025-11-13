Tokyo stocks extend gains amid weaker yen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo stocks extended gains on Thursday, as a softer yen and overnight gains in the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average supported broad-based buying, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, rose 218.52 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 51,281.83.

Around midday Japan time, news confirmed that the U.S. government shutdown had ended. Although largely priced in, the development was welcomed anew by market participants.

The yen weakened toward the upper 155 yen-per-dollar range, supporting auto stocks such as Toyota.

The broader Topix rose for the fourth straight day, gaining 22.39 points, or 0.67 percent, to finish at a record-high 3,381.72.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime market, advancers numbered 952, while 604 issues declined and 56 were unchanged.

News.Az