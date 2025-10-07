Yandex metrika counter

Tokyo stocks extend gains on U.S. tech rally

Photo: Xinhua

Tokyo stocks extended gains on Tuesday, as gains were driven by a rally in U.S. technology shares and a weaker yen that encouraged buying by foreign investors, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, gained 6.12 points, or 0.01 percent, at 47,950.88, marking another record high.

In the United States, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite reached a new all-time high overnight, supported by expectations of upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts, which lifted semiconductor and AI-related stocks.

The momentum carried over to Tokyo, where Advantest and SoftBank Group gained, along with AI-linked names such as Fujikura, buoying the broader market.

The yen's depreciation to the upper 150-yen per U.S. dollar also spurred buying in exporters like Toyota.

The broader Topix index rose for a third straight day, up 1.85 points, or 0.06 percent, to 3,227.91, also hitting a record high.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 800 issues rose, 747 fell, and 69 were unchanged.


