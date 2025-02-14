Tokyo stocks fall amid stronger yen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan's key stock index snapped its winning streak on Friday amid broad-based selling as investors reacted to the appreciation of the yen against the dollar, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, closed at 39,149.43 yen, down 312.04 yen, or 0.79 percent from the previous day.

In the Tokyo foreign exchange market, the yen traded in the mid-152 range per dollar, strengthening from the 154 range the previous evening. This yen appreciation led to selling in some export-related stocks, dragging down the Nikkei Average.

Profit-taking after recent gains also weighed on the market. Trading remained active, driven by corporate earnings reports and future revenue outlooks.

The Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) also declined, closing 6.38 points, or 0.23 percent lower at 2,759.21.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 1,116 declined, 473 rose, and 51 remained unchanged.

