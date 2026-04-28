Tokyo stocks mixed as Nikkei falls on tech profit-taking

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Stocks in Tokyo ended on a mixed note Tuesday, as the benchmark Nikkei index declined with investors locking in profits in heavyweight technology shares following recent rallies, while the broader Topix index remained resilient, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed down 619.9 points, or 1.02 percent, at 59,917.46 compared with Monday. In contrast, the broader Topix index rose 36.91 points, or 0.99 percent, to finish at 3,772.19.

On the top-tier Prime Market, shares in consumer credit and construction sectors led gains, while information and communication as well as electric appliance stocks were among the most notable decliners.

Technology-related stocks, particularly those linked to artificial intelligence and semiconductors, weighed on the Nikkei.

Investors turned cautious about possible overheating after the benchmark index reached fresh intraday and closing highs in the previous session, driven by strong gains in tech shares.

News.Az