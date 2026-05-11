Tom Brady steals show at Kevin Hart's Netflix roast

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Tom Brady made a surprise appearance and quickly became one of the standout performers during The Roast of Kevin Hart on Sunday at the Kia Forum.

Dressed entirely in black, Brady walked onto the stage two years after Kevin Hart hosted The Greatest Roast of All Time: The Roast of Tom Brady at the same venue in May 2024, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

The former NFL superstar wasted no time firing jokes at Hart during his surprise cameo.

“Have you even left The Forum?” Brady joked after taking the stage. “Or have you just been here screaming into that light for the last two years, waiting for Daddy to come home? Well, unlike your real dad, I actually showed up. And I brought you a jersey.”

Brady then handed Hart a miniature New York Knicks jersey before adding, “That’s newborn size. It fits you.”

Hart had been known for his relentless jokes during Brady’s 2024 roast, something Brady made clear he had not forgotten.

“Didn’t you say, ‘Time to get comfortable with being uncomfortable’?” Brady said while mocking Hart’s hosting style. “Who’s squirming in the highchair now? Put a pillow under there to make you look taller.”

The retired quarterback also poked fun at the decision to follow his own roast with one centered on Hart.

“I played in the NFL for 23 seasons, but I’ve never seen anyone drop the ball like this,” Brady joked. “How did the GOAT roast go from me to you? I won seven Super Bowls; Kevin has made two ‘Ride Along’ movies. I’ve won five Super Bowl MVP awards. Kevin, you’re the third most famous person in ‘Jumanji.’”

Brady continued by targeting several of Hart’s celebrity roasters, including Shane Gillis, Draymond Green, Chelsea Handler, Sheryl Underwood and Big Jay Oakerson.

“Who are these people and how did they get here? I thought they shut down Spirit Airlines,” Brady said, calling the lineup “pathetic.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also took aim at Hart’s loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We’ve got some real Eagles fans here, not like Kevin, who shows up for the big games when the Eagles are playing well,” Brady said. “We have a name for these fans, they’re called ‘Cowboys fans.’”

Brady later referenced jokes Hart made about his family during the 2024 roast and turned the attention toward Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart.

“Kevin, you took a lot of shots at my family in the roast. But I’m too classy to go after your beautiful wife. Or am I?” Brady said before greeting her from the stage with, “What’s up, girl?”

The remark prompted Hart to shout, “Cut it out!” from his seat.

Brady closed his appearance with one final jab before leaving the stage.

“Payback’s a b---- and so are you, Kevin Hart,” he said.

The Roast of Kevin Hart streamed live on Netflix

on May 10 from the Kia Forum and is now available on the platform.

News.Az