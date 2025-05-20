Tom Cruise reveals long-term plans: No Hollywood exit in sight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tom Cruise isn’t slowing down anytime soon — in fact, he plans to speed up.

But 62-year-old Tom Cruise says he wants to keep pushing the limits until he’s in the triple digits, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

When asked Sunday at the New York premiere of “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” about a remark he made two years prior that he hopes to continue his film career until he’s Harrison Ford’s age, 82, the actor took it a big step further.

“I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “Actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s.”

Cruise, who performs the lion’s share of his own stunts onscreen, added, “I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films. I’m excited.”

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star certainly hasn’t eased up in “The Final Reckoning.” In the film, Cruise death-defyingly clings to a biplane while it’s midair, performs bruising fights and a paralyzing underwater sequence. For now, the workload looks good on him. In a 3 ½-star review, The Post said the athletic actor comes off as “more of a high school senior than a senior citizen.” Cruise also reportedly maintains a strict diet to stay fit, eating 15 snacks per day rather than three traditional meals and noshing on steamed fish and vegetables sans oil or sauce. He’s said to work out five days a week. But once he’s about to do any stunt, he piles on the calories. Before the biplane feat, he said he ate a “massive breakfast.” While a 100-year-old performer is rare in Hollywood, actors today are working well into their 90s. Last year, June Squibb starred in the assisted-living action-comedy “Thelma” at 94. Rita Moreno starred in the road-trip flick “80 for Brady” at 91. And Clint Eastwood’s most recent film where he acted, 2021’s “Cry Macho,” hit theaters as he was turning 90. At the premiere, Cruise did insist that wherever his talents land, they likely won’t be used for future “Mission: Impossible” movies. “It’s the final!,” he said. “It’s not called ‘final’ for nothing.” But, the actor recently told the “Today Show Australia,” he’s pondering sequels to some of his most popular films. “Yeah, we’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible,” Cruise said. “It took me 35 years to figure out ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, so all of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing ‘Days of Thunder’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ ”

News.Az