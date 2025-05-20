Tom Cruise reveals long-term plans: No Hollywood exit in sight

Tom Cruise isn’t slowing down anytime soon — in fact, he plans to speed up.
But 62-year-old Tom Cruise says he wants to keep pushing the limits until he’s in the triple digits, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.
When asked Sunday at the New York premiere of “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” about a remark he made two years prior that he hopes to continue his film career until he’s Harrison Ford’s age, 82, the actor took it a big step further.
“I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s,”he told the Hollywood Reporter. “Actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s.”
Cruise, who performs the lion’s share of his own stunts onscreen, added, “I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films. I’m excited.”