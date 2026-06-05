Ukraine destroys five Russian ships in massive drone strike - VIDEO

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In a coordinated overnight operation, Ukrainian drones successfully targeted and struck five Russian vessels operating in the occupied ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk, as well as in the coastal waters of Crimea.



According to Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, the targeted cargo ships and tankers were operating under strict secrecy. In an attempt to evade detection, the vessels had their names painted over and their transponders and tracking radars completely switched off. The ships were reportedly being used to clandestinely transport military cargo, fuel, and grain stolen from occupied Ukrainian territories, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The strike was carried out by the Unmanned Systems Forces using specialized drones carrying heavy, 100-kilogram explosive payloads. Madyar hinted that this is just the beginning of a broader campaign, warning that there are "more to come."

This successful raid is part of an intensifying, systematic campaign by Ukraine's drone forces to dismantle the Russian fleet. The operation follows back-to-back maritime victories earlier in the week, including a drone strike on a Russian Svetlyak-class patrol ship in Crimea, and a long-range hit on the corvette Boykiy in Kronstadt near St. Petersburg—over 1,100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

News.Az