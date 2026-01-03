Top 10 cryptocurrencies record modest daily gains

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global cryptocurrency market maintained a broadly positive tone in the latest trading session, with most of the ten largest digital assets by market capitalization posting gains over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most widely followed cryptocurrency, traded near $89,975, reflecting a modest increase in price during the period. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest token by market value, also remained firm above $3,100, while several major altcoins recorded positive movements.

According to aggregated market data, the ranking of the world’s leading cryptocurrencies has remained largely unchanged, with stablecoins continuing to trade close to their $1.00 peg and major layer-1 blockchain assets attracting renewed investor interest.

Analysts note that the pattern of moderate daily gains suggests continued investor engagement, while overall market capitalization shows incremental growth.

Below are the current top 10 cryptocurrency prices and their 24-hour performance:

Top 10 cryptocurrency prices (USD) – latest 24-hour change

Name Price (USD) 24-hour change Bitcoin (BTC) $89,975 +1.3% Ethereum (ETH) $3,102 +1.4% Tether (USDT) $0.9994 0.0% XRP (XRP) $2.01 +5.2% BNB (BNB) $872.79 +0.2% USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 0.0% Solana (SOL) $131.54 +2.7% TRON (TRX) $0.2907 +2.0% Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1424 +6.7% Cardano (ADA) $0.3860 +5.2%

The broader cryptocurrency market remains supported by steady trading volumes and continued participation from both retail and institutional investors. Bitcoin continues to account for the majority share of total market capitalization, while altcoins show varied performance depending on network activity and market sentiment.

Market observers note that despite periodic volatility, large-capitalization cryptocurrencies have displayed relative stability, while stablecoins continue to act as key liquidity anchors across exchanges.

Note: This report is based on the latest available pricing data from live cryptocurrency market trackers.

