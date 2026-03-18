Watch: UAE air defenses intercept Iranian missiles, drones over Dubai

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UAE air defense systems successfully intercepted the missiles and drones fired overnight by Iran.

The footage, released by the portal Clash Report, appears to show air defence systems in action as they intercepted incoming aerial threats over the city, News.Az reports.

While the exact nature of the targets has not been officially confirmed, the incident comes as heightened security measures remain in place across the Gulf region.

Authorities have not yet released detailed information regarding potential damage or casualties.

Iran launched a missile and drone attack on Dubai, with air defenses intercepting incoming targets and explosions reported. pic.twitter.com/1WJgdDFfpS — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 17, 2026

News.Az