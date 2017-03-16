Top Georgian literature showcased at London Book Fair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Up to 100 translations of Georgian books published abroad are presented at the national stand, said the Georgian National Book Centre.

The centre shares a booth at the fair with the Georgian Publishers and Booksellers Association, while three publishing houses are also featured at the stand, according to agenda.ge.

Siesta Publishing House, Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University Press and Palitra L Publishing are all present to host visitors interested in selected Georgian literature.

Their participation marks the fourth annual appearance of the Georgian national stand at the fair that launched on March 14. Georgia is among dozens of countries presenting their literature at the event.

Celebrating its 46th edition, the fair is set within the London Book and Screen Week, also running from March 14-16.

News.Az

