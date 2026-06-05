Mexico hammer Serbia 5-1 in final World Cup tune-up

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Mexico rallied from an early setback to secure a commanding 5-1 victory over Serbia in their final World Cup warm-up match on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Serbia took the lead in the 19th minute when Petar Stanic capitalized on a defensive mistake and benefited from a fortunate deflection before sending a low shot beyond goalkeeper Raul Rangel.

Mexico responded in the 34th minute through defender Johan Vasquez. The center-back headed home a delivery from Brian Gutierrez after the hosts had applied sustained pressure and finally found a breakthrough.

Javier Aguirre’s side completed the comeback deep into first-half stoppage time when Serbia handed Mexico the lead through an own goal. A misplaced back pass from Stefan Bukinac rolled past goalkeeper Filip Stankovic and into the net, giving the hosts a 2-1 advantage heading into the break.

Mexico extended their lead 12 minutes into the second half. Raul Jimenez found the net from close range after Julian Quinones’ attempt struck the post and rebounded off the Fulham forward before crossing the line.

The hosts added a fourth goal in the 72nd minute when Adem Avdic inadvertently turned Alexis Vega’s corner into his own net, further compounding Serbia’s difficulties.

Luis Chavez completed the emphatic victory just before the 90-minute mark, producing a superb long-range effort to make it 5-1 and cap an impressive performance from the Mexican side.

Fireworks illuminated the Nemesio Diez Stadium after the final whistle as Mexico concluded their World Cup preparations in impressive fashion ahead of next Thursday’s opening match against South Africa. The game will mark the start of a tournament that Mexico is co-hosting alongside the United States and Canada.

News.Az