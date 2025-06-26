Tornado strikes Florida’s Gulf Coast, damaging dozens of homes -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An unexpected tornado tore through parts of Pinellas County on Wednesday, damaging dozens of homes and leaving a trail of destruction in neighborhoods west of Tampa, Florida's Gulf Coast.

The severe thunderstorm moved through the area during the early evening, spawning the twister that heavily impacted mobile home communities in the Pinellas Park area, News.Az reports, citing US media.

After the severe weather, emergency crews were seen going door to door to check for potential storm victims.

As of Wednesday evening, authorities did not report any significant injuries associated with the unwarned cell.

"At this time, no injuries have been reported; however, multiple homes have sustained damage. We ask the public to avoid the affected areas to allow emergency crews to safely and effectively continue their work," the Largo Police Department stated.

Video taken by nearby residents showed debris swirling through the air as the tornado ripped siding and pieces of roofs from structures.

By nightfall, emergency crews were already working to clear debris from streets, as first responders encouraged the public not to go out sightseeing and to stay away from the damage zone.

The National Weather Service office in Ruskin, which serves the Tampa Bay region, reported that storms in the same area also produced hail ranging in size from peas to quarters.

Forecasters said the state’s typical storm pattern is being enhanced by an upper-level low moving across the Florida Peninsula.

Early summer storms tend to be more severe, as there is more instability when the state’s sea breezes collide, leading to strong wind gusts, hail, and the potential for brief tornadoes.

News.Az