Toronto-bound KLM flight makes emergency landing in Glasgow

A transatlantic KLM passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Glasgow Airport on Thursday.

The flight, KL691, traveling from Amsterdam to Toronto, was diverted after likely declaring a general emergency, known as a “7700 squawk,” mid-flight, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Boeing 777 had departed Amsterdam Schiphol at approximately 1:20 p.m. UK time.

About an hour into the journey, flight tracking data showed the aircraft entering a holding pattern above Lanarkshire before diverting to Glasgow. The plane landed safely at around 2:50 p.m.

KLM said the diversion was due to a medical emergency. The aircraft later resumed its journey to Toronto, departing Glasgow at approximately 4:15 p.m.

