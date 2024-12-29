Amsterdam-bound KLM flight skids off runway after emergency landing in Norway - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight veered off the runway at Oslo Torp Sandefjord Airport in Norway on Saturday, December 28, after a hydraulic failure forced the aircraft to divert.

Year 2000 built KLM Boeing 737-8K2 aircraft (PH-BXM) made an emergency landing resulting a Runway excursion on Runway 18 of Oslo Sandefjord-Torp Airport (TRF), Norway, due to a malfunction to its hydraulic system.



The Boeing 737-800, en route from Oslo to Amsterdam, experienced a hydraulic failure shortly after takeoff, prompting the crew to divert to Sandefjord Airport, situated 110 kilometers south of Oslo.The aircraft, carrying 176 passengers and six crew members, landed safely but skidded off runway 18 during rollout, coming to a stop in soft grass near a taxiway. Fortunately, all 182 people on board were unharmed. KLM later issued a statement confirming that during takeoff, a loud noise was heard, leading to the diversion. Following the landing, the plane veered into the grass at low speed.KLM reassured that the passengers and crew were unharmed and being cared for, and that an investigation into the incident is underway. Passengers were evacuated using mobile stairs, with emergency responders quickly arriving to assist.Additionally, Air Canada Flight 2259 was forced into an emergency landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport after a landing gear failure caused one of its wings to scrape the runway, sparking a fire. Emergency crews responded swiftly, and the incident temporarily closed the airport. Passengers reported hearing an unsettling noise as the plane tilted dangerously.

