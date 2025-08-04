Torrential rains devastate Southern Taiwan: 4 dead, nearly 6,000 evacuated

+ ↺ − 16 px

Southern Taiwan has been battered by unprecedented rainfall, leaving four people dead, at least three missing, and forcing more than 5,900 residents to evacuate over the past week.

According to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, parts of the mountainous south received over 2.6 meters of rain (102.3 inches) in just seven days—surpassing the island’s average annual rainfall of 2.1 meters, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The deluge, which began in late July, has triggered widespread landslides and flooding, particularly in Kaohsiung and Pingtung counties—regions vital to Taiwan’s agricultural output. Roads in many mountainous areas have been completely severed, complicating rescue and aid efforts.

“More than 2,000 people are still unable to return home,” government officials confirmed. Rescue teams are working to deliver food and medical supplies to isolated communities.

“This is the largest evacuation in over a decade,” said Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai, urging residents to stay away from mountain areas. “Please don’t go up the mountain. It’s really, really dangerous.”

On Monday, Premier Cho Jung-tai visited the southern city of Tainan, which has been reeling from Typhoon Danas and relentless rainfall since early July.

“We rarely encounter such severe storms,” Cho said. “It has been a month since Typhoon Danas hit, and it hasn’t stopped raining.” He added that the cabinet is preparing a special budget to fund disaster relief and recovery efforts.

July’s Typhoon Danas caused severe damage to Taiwan’s west coast, knocking down more than 3,000 power poles in what authorities described as the worst blow to the island’s power infrastructure in decades.

Meteorologists say the rain is expected to ease from Monday, but landslide and flood warnings remain in effect across southern Taiwan.

News.Az