Torrential rains in Pakistan have left at least 45 people dead

At least 45 people have been killed in Pakistan in recent days due to torrential rains and related accidents, News.Az informs citing the Geo TV.

According to the television channel, the biggest number of deaths - 21 - was reported from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Deaths have also been reported from the provinces of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab.

Weather forecasts say that heavy rains will continue at least until Saturday.

News.Az