Total amount of investments of Saudi Arabian companies in Azerbaijan reaches $368M

The total amount of investments of state and private companies of Saudi Arabia in the Azerbaijani economy is $368 million, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for the Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli said.

Gurbanli made the remarks at the event in Baku on the occasion of the Day of Saudi Arabia, according to Trend.

"For Azerbaijan, expansion of cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the spheres of construction, infrastructure, energy, including renewable energy, agriculture and tourism is of great importance for Azerbaijan," Gurbanli said.

In turn, Charge d'Affaires of Saudi Arabia in Azerbaijan Mamdooh Aliyarbu stressed that Riyadh attaches special importance to the relations with Baku.

"Mutual visits of officials of the two countries, which resulted in the signing of many important documents, are a bright example of bilateral relations," the diplomat said.

News.Az

