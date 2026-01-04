Tottenham and Sunderland drew in the 20th round of the Premier League

Tottenham and Sunderland drew in the 20th round of the Premier League

+ ↺ − 16 px

The match of the 20th round of the English Premier League, in which Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland met, has ended.

The match took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England). Stuart Atwell served as the referee. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, News.Az reports.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies scored the first goal of the match in the 30th minute. Visiting striker Brian Brobbey equalized in the 80th minute of the second half.

After 20 matches in the English Premier League, Tottenham has 27 points and is in 10th place. Sunderland is in seventh place with 30 points.

News.Az