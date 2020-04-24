'Toughest over': Spain's daily coronavirus deaths lowest in a month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain’s daily coronavirus deaths fell to the lowest in more than a month on Friday, prompting the government to declare the most acute phase of the epidemic was

The 367 registered deaths in the previous 24 hours represented just a 1.7% increase overall, down from 440 the previous day, and the lowest since March 21.

However, with 22,524 deaths in total, Spain still has the world’s third-highest tally after the United States and Italy.

Cases rose over 6,700 to 219,764 from the day before, but the rise in new infections based on more specific testing was much lower, at 2,796, meaning those cured, at 3,105, surpassed new infections for the first time.

“We have indeed overcome the toughest phase, the most critical phase of the disease, thanks mainly to the effort of the whole Spanish society,” government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news briefing.

Although calling for prudence due to many yet unknown aspects of the virus, Health Minister Salvador Illa said the epidemic’s curve had reversed, allowing the government to plan a gradual exit from a national shutdown since mid-March.

“The direction of the transition will be overseen by the government based on criteria that we will start discussing with the regions this afternoon,” he said, without elaborating.

