Tourism relations between Azerbaijan, Japan developing

Bilateral tourism relations between Azerbaijan and Japan are developing along an ascending line, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said, Trend reports citing the agency.

Naghiyev made the speech at a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada.

The existing tourism relations and prospects for cooperation between the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

Congratulating Junichi Wada on his new position in Azerbaijan, Naghiyev wished him success in his work.

During the meeting, the chairman informed about the harm to the tourism potential of Azerbaijan caused due to Armenian vandalism in Nagorno-Karabakh, occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years, the policy of purposeful destruction of sights by the occupiers, and other similar moments.

Touching upon the prospects for the development of tourism in Karabakh, Naghiyev noted that interaction between Azerbaijan and Japan in recent years, as in many areas, has been expanding in the field of tourism as well.

During the discussions, an exchange of views took place on the signing of an agreement between the relevant tourism structures of the two countries, the organization of a study visit to Azerbaijan for representatives of travel companies, and the Japanese media and the opening of charter flights.

The exchange of mutual information and experience on planned measures to restore the tourism sector in the post-pandemic period was also discussed at the meeting.

