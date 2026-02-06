Toyota lifts profit forecast as weak yen boosts outlook

+ ↺ − 16 px

Toyota has raised its full-year operating profit forecast, betting that a weaker Japanese yen and continued cost-cutting measures will strengthen its financial performance.

The world’s largest automaker now expects operating profit to reach 3.8 trillion yen (about $24.26 billion) for the fiscal year ending in March. That marks an 11.8% increase from its previous forecast of 3.4 trillion yen, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The revised outlook reflects favorable currency conditions, as a weaker yen typically increases the value of overseas earnings when converted back into Japan’s currency. This is particularly important for Toyota, which generates a large share of its revenue from global markets.

The company also pointed to ongoing cost-reduction efforts as a key factor supporting profitability. Automakers worldwide have been focusing on efficiency improvements to offset rising material costs, supply chain disruptions, and the massive investment required for electrification and new technologies.

Toyota has so far managed to maintain relatively stable performance compared with some competitors, thanks to its diversified vehicle lineup, strong hybrid sales, and global manufacturing footprint.

The updated forecast signals confidence in Toyota’s near-term financial strength, even as the global auto industry faces uncertainty tied to slowing economic growth in some regions, changing consumer demand, and the transition toward electric vehicles.

