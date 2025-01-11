Toyota hints at F1 comeback with return under consideration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Toyota is "gradually moving" towards a full return to Formula 1 after entering into a technical partnership with Haas for the 2024 season, confirmed Masaya Kaji, the director of global motorsport at Toyota, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Toyota withdrew from F1 at the end of 2009, with the Japanese manufacturer since achieving great success in the World Endurance Championship and the World Rally Championship.Last October, Toyota dipped its toes back into F1 waters by announcing a technical partnership with the Haas team.Toyota’s agreement with Haas came after Tokyo-born Ayao Komatsu succeeded Guenther Steiner as team principal at the start of last year, with Komatsu overseeing Haas’s most productive season since 2018.Earlier this week, Toyota-backed driver Ryo Hirakawa was confirmed as Alpine’s new reserve driver with the Le Mans winner – previously a member of the McLaren team – set to drive in FP1 at his home race at Suzuka in April.It comes after Toyota established a partnership with Hitech, the F2 team founded by Alpine F1 team principal Oliver Oakes.Rumours have persisted over the future of the Renault-owned Alpine team, but both Renault chairman Luca de Meo and team adviser Flavio Briatore have consistently denied that the team is for sale.Kaji has revealed that a full F1 comeback is being considered by Toyota, but insisted that a return is unlikely to happen in the short term with the team satisfied to be currently “working with various teams.”He told Motorsport.com: “We are, of course, studying the technologies for 2026 and even current technologies,” said Kaji, a friend of Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu. “I feel we’re gradually moving in that direction.”“We’re not at a stage where we would redirect all our resources there [to a full comeback].“What happens after 2030 is still uncertain. We’re working on various new technologies, so whether our vector aligns with F1 remains to be seen.“If we had our own team, we could choose which drivers to put in the car.“In that sense, it would indeed bring us closer to putting drivers in F1.“But realistically, we have to evaluate how much money and how many staff members would be required to make that happen.“That’s why I don’t think we’re at the stage of saying: ‘Let’s start a team immediately.’“For now, building partnerships, like with Haas, and working with various teams is what’s important.“We’re not in a stage to leap over those steps. We need to focus on doing what we should be doing right now.”Toyota contested 140 races in an eight-year spell in F1 between 2002 and 2009, registering 13 podium finishes and three pole positions in total.

News.Az