Toyota recalls some 2020-2022 Supra models

Toyota is conducting a safety recall for certain MY2020-2022 Supra vehicles, affecting approximately 1,500 vehicles in the U.S.

"According to BMW, water can enter a part of the engine starter in affected 4-cylinder Supra vehicles and could lead to corrosion that can cause a short circuit. In an extreme case, this could increase the risk of vehicle fire during vehicle operation or where the vehicle is parked and the ignition is off," Toyota said in a statement, News.Az reports ciitng Toyota.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the starter with an improved one at no cost to customers. Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is complete. Owners of involved vehicles will be notified by late-November 2025.

