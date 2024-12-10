Traffic accident claims 8 lives in Nepal
Eight people were killed and five others injured on Tuesday after a sport utility vehicle veered off the highway in Rautahat district of central-southern Nepal, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The vehicle with 13 people onboard was carrying pilgrims home after visiting a temple in Bara district.
"Our preliminary study shows the driver lost control due to overspeed, causing the car to veer off the highway," said Ram Kumar Mahato, information officer at Rautahat district police.
He told Xinhua that one of the injured was in serious condition and all the victims are from the same village in Siraha district.
Hundreds of people lose their lives in traffic accidents each year in mountainous Nepal.
The vehicle with 13 people onboard was carrying pilgrims home after visiting a temple in Bara district.
"Our preliminary study shows the driver lost control due to overspeed, causing the car to veer off the highway," said Ram Kumar Mahato, information officer at Rautahat district police.
He told Xinhua that one of the injured was in serious condition and all the victims are from the same village in Siraha district.
Hundreds of people lose their lives in traffic accidents each year in mountainous Nepal.