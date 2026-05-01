Ukraine claims strike on Su-57 jets deep inside Russia

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Ukraine says it carried out a long-range operation targeting Russian military aviation deep inside Russian territory, including advanced fighter jets, according to its General Staff.

The Ukrainian military stated that the strike took place on April 25 at the Shagol airfield in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region, approximately 1,700 kilometers from Ukraine’s border, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

According to the statement, units from Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces targeted several Russian aircraft, including Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets and a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Ukraine said the operation was aimed at reducing Russia’s ability to conduct air strikes on Ukrainian territory and civilian infrastructure. The extent of damage to the aircraft has not yet been independently confirmed.

The General Staff described the action as part of ongoing efforts to weaken Russian military aviation capabilities through deep-strike operations.

Further details about the operation were not immediately released, and Russian authorities have not publicly confirmed the reported damage.

News.Az