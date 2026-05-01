Asahiyama Zoo worker arrested for incinerating wife’s body in animal crematorium

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Tatsuya Suzuki, a 33-year-old employee at the renowned Asahiyama Zoo in Hokkaido, was arrested on Thursday, April 30, on suspicion of disposing of his wife’s body in the facility’s incinerator.

Investigators discovered human remains within the crematorium typically used for animal carcasses after Suzuki admitted to transporting his wife, 33-year-old Yui, to the zoo and burning her body for several hours around March 31, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

The investigation began after Yui’s relatives reported her missing on April 23, noting they had been unable to reach her since late March. During questioning, Suzuki reportedly admitted to the act, and investigative sources revealed that he had previously threatened his wife, stating he would "burn you until nothing remains." Police are now investigating whether Suzuki murdered his wife before disposing of the body, as he has allegedly made statements hinting at the killing. The gruesome discovery caused a significant disruption at the popular tourist destination, which attracts over a million visitors annually.

Originally scheduled to reopen for the summer season on April 29, the zoo delayed its opening until May 1 to accommodate the police search. Asahikawa Mayor Hirosuke Imazu described the situation as an "unprecedented crisis" and apologized for the distress caused to the public. Despite the grim nature of the investigation, the zoo reopened to the public today with officials pledging to focus on the well-being of the animals and the safety of visitors.

News.Az