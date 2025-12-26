Trailer unveiled for Madden biopic starring Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale - VIDEO

Prime Video has released the first trailer for Madden, a biographical film directed by David O. Russell that stars Nicolas Cage as legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden, and Christian Bale as longtime Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis.
Russell also wrote the screenplay, based on an earlier draft by Cambron Clark, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The supporting cast includes John Mulaney as Trip Hawkins, Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden, Sienna Miller as Carol Davis, Joel Murray as Pat Summerall, and Shane Gillis.
Madden is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Thanksgiving 2026.