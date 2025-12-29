Train derails in Southern Mexico, killing 13 and injuring dozens - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 13 people were killed and dozens more injured after a passenger train derailed in southern Mexico, authorities said on Sunday, marking one of the deadliest rail accidents in the country in recent years.

Mexico’s Navy confirmed that the Interoceanic Train, carrying 250 people, partially derailed while navigating a curve near the town of Nizanda in the state of Oaxaca. The train was traveling between Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, and Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Officials said 98 passengers were injured, with 36 still receiving medical treatment. At least five people are in serious condition, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Of those on board, 139 passengers were reported to be out of danger.

Se descarriló el tren de pasajeros

Interoceánico en el Istmo.



Este domingo se descarriló el tren de pasajeros Interoceánico, a 5 kilómetros al sur de Nizanda, perteneciente a Asunción Ixtaltepec, Oaxaca.



Se reportan heridos, el tren había partido de Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, y… pic.twitter.com/BQ0p65TkVQ — Uno TV (@UnoNoticias) December 28, 2025

The train was carrying 241 passengers and nine crew members at the time of the accident.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, involving the Mexican Army, Civil Protection units, and medical teams. However, emergency responders faced difficult access to the crash site, complicating rescue efforts.

Images and videos shared on social media showed one carriage overturned and another completely detached from the tracks, with some passengers trapped inside the damaged cars.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation to determine the cause of the derailment. A passenger quoted by La Razón newspaper said the train appeared to be travelling at high speed before the accident, adding that it was unclear whether the brakes had failed.

President Sheinbaum said she had instructed the Secretary of the Navy and other senior officials to travel to the area to coordinate assistance and support affected families. The Interior Ministry is overseeing the broader emergency response.

Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara Cruz expressed condolences to the victims’ families, calling the incident a “deeply unfortunate tragedy.”

The Interoceanic Train operates along a key route linking the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, transporting both passengers and freight. The railway was inaugurated in 2023 as part of a major infrastructure initiative under former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The project aims to transform the Isthmus of Tehuantepec into a strategic trade corridor, expanding ports, railways, and industrial zones in a bid to create an alternative route to the Panama Canal.

Earlier this month, a train on the same line collided with a cargo truck, though no fatalities were reported in that incident.

News.Az