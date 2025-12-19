Mexican low-cost airlines Volaris and Viva announce merger

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexico’s leading low-cost airlines, Volaris and Viva, announced on Thursday that they have agreed to merge, a move that could create one of the country’s largest domestic carriers.

The merger aims to expand access to affordable air travel across Mexico, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Under the agreement, both airlines will continue operating under their existing brands and maintain separate operations, the companies said in a joint statement.

Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena commented, “We expect the formation of the new airline group will allow us to realize significant growth opportunities for air travel in Mexico.”

The merger is expected to close in 2026, pending regulatory approval in Mexico, and may face opposition from the budget airlines’ main competitor, Aeromexico.

The deal comes amid some turbulence in Mexico’s aviation sector.

In October, the US Department of Transportation canceled plans for over 13 routes to the US for Mexican airlines, citing what it described as “illegally cancelled and frozen US carrier flights for three years without consequences.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum initially pushed back but later stated in November that more flight slots would be allocated to US carriers at Mexico City’s airport, according to media reports.

