Training program on "Media literacy and combating disinformation" completed (PHOTO)

Training program on the tjeme of "Media literacy and combating disinformation" for educators and media representatives, jointly organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Specialization Programs of the Development and Diplomacy Institute of ADA University, was concluded today, Media Development Agency told News.az.

Within the framework of the two-day training program, Alexandru Giboi, Secretary General of "The European Alliance" News Agency and Matthew Hibberd, Professor of Media Management, Media Economics and Media and Culture Industry at the University of Switzerland "Università Svizzera Italiana (USI)" sshared their experiences on "education in the world of social media", "digital literacy and media literacy: key issues", "journalism in the world of social technology" and other topics.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the program, Natig Mammadli, head of the Department of Media Subjects and Journalists of the Media Development Agency, noted the importance of the training and said that the goal of increasing media literacy skills is to adapt the concept of literacy in the processes of information production and consumption to the requirements of the modern era, to raise the indicators of media literacy across the country to a high level. as well as ensuring the development of a healthy media environment and information security in society.

Then certificates were presented to the training participants.

News.Az