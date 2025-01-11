Trams collide in Strasbourg, injuring several dozen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two trams collided on Saturday evening in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, leaving several dozen people injured but no fatalities, confirmed Jeanne Barseghian, the mayor of Strasbourg, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Speaking to French news channel BFMTV, Barseghian said that while about 100 people were involved in the accident, there were no deaths or critically injured individuals.She explained that the collision occurred due to one of the trams moving backward. "For the moment, we do not know what caused this backward movement of the tram," she added.The Strasbourg public prosecutor's office announced the opening of an investigation into "unintentional injuries" following the collision."The initial investigations have allowed us to rule out the hypothesis of a voluntary act," the prosecutor's office said in a press release.

