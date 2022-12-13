Transportation of Turkmen gas through Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be discussed in Avaza: Erdogan

The transportation of Turkmen gas to Europe through the territory of Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be discussed within the framework of the Summit of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan in Avaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists before his visit to Avaza, APA's Istanbul correspondent reports.

He noted that a number of memorandums of understanding will be signed among the three countries on all areas of cooperation.

