Tropical cyclone warning issued for northwest Australia

Authorities have warned that a tropical cyclone is likely to cross the northern coast of Western Australia (WA) within 24 hours, bringing heavy rainfall and possible flooding , News.az reports citing BBC.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said on Friday that a tropical low storm developing in the Indian Ocean is expected to reach cyclone intensity before crossing the WA coast either on Friday night or Saturday morning as a category one system.

It said that the cyclone would likely make landfall on WA's northern Kimberley coast, a vast and sparsely-populated region about 2,000 km northeast of Perth.

The BoM said that the cyclone would likely bring "damaging" wind gusts and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in parts of northern and western Kimberley.

The possible affected area includes the town of Derby, which has a population of about 3,500 people.

A warning issued by the WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said on Friday morning that there was "no immediate danger" to residents and visitors but urged people to start preparing for dangerous weather.

It said that people should review their cyclone action plan, ensure their emergency kit is complete and advised that boats, caravans, trailers, outdoor furniture and loose materials should be secured.

"If driving, obey road closure signs and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current," the DFES said.

The BoM said that the system is expected to weaken and move southeast once it crosses land.

