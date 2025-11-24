Tropical depression ‘Verbena’ may intensify into storm near Philippines

A tropical depression east of the Philippines is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm within the next 36 hours, according to meteorologists.

The Philippine weather bureau, Pagasa, issued Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 3 on Monday (November 24, 2025, 11 a.m.) for Tropical Depression Verbena, which has not yet been assigned an international name, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Currently located east of Mindanao, Verbena maintains maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h as it approaches the Caraga Region.

The system is forecast to move west-northwestward, with potential intensification into a tropical storm in the coming day and a half.

Minimal wind signals are in effect across affected areas, with risks of heavy rainfall and enhanced winds in eastern Philippines.

Current status Location: As of 11am on November 24, 2025, the center of Verbena is estimated approximately 300-400 km east-southeast of the Caraga Region (based on satellite imagery and forecast positioning).

Intensity: MSW of 55 km/h near the center, with gusts up to 70-80 km/h. Central pressure is approximately 1002 hPa. The system remains a tropical depression but shows organized convection as depicted in infrared satellite imagery (Himawari-IR1 at 10:40 AM PHT), with a developing low-level circulation and scattered rainbands.

Movement: West-northwestward at 15-20 km/h.

Size: Gale-force winds (39-61 km/h) extend up to 100 km from the center; the system affects an area of about 200 km in diameter. Verbena entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) earlier on November 24 and is expected to bring initial impacts to eastern Mindanao within the next 12 hours. Forecast track, intensity Pagasa’s forecast track indicates Verbena will continue west-northwestward, making closest approach to the Caraga Region and eastern Visayas before curving westward toward Palawan and eventually exiting the PAR by November 27. The system is projected to intensify gradually due to “favorable environmental conditions”, Pagasa warned, including low vertical wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures (>28°C). Key forecast highlights: Landfall Potential: Possible landfall or close approach over Dinagat Islands or Surigao del Norte within 12-24 hours, followed by passage near Negros Occidental and Palawan.

Intensity Outlook: Expected to reach tropical storm status by late November 25, peaking as a severe tropical storm (95 km/h) by November 27 before weakening outside the PAR due to cooler waters and increasing shear.

Confidence: Medium; track uncertainty cone spans 100-200 km by 72 hours.

News.Az