Severe storms batter Australia's Queensland with giant hail, strong winds - VIDEO

Parts of south-east Queensland, Australia, have been hit by giant hailstones and destructive winds, leaving thousands of residents without power.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect from the New South Wales border to Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported hailstones measuring 9 cm at Coombabah on the Gold Coast and 8 cm at Mount Tamborine.

Wind gusts reached 91 km/h at Beaudesert, adding to the storm’s destructive impact.

Crazy hail storm smashing down in south east Queensland, during a heatwave. Hail stones larger than golfballs. It looks like it’s snowing lol. There’s for sure going to be some smashed windshields. pic.twitter.com/08J4Ha0KXt — λόγος VERITAS (@LogosVeritas369) November 23, 2025

Storms have also swept over parts of the Scenic Rim, producing strong winds and rain at Kylie Munce’s home in Canungra.

She said there had been a "steady stream" of hail fall in varying sizes which settled around 2:30pm.

Danny Donaldson from Energex said there were about 12,500 customers without power on Monday afternoon.

He said he had observed 9-centimetre hail at Wellington Point.

"It’s absolutely smashing cars and everything else, so no doubt that is going to have, and is having, its toll on components on the network," he said.

"And we’re also looking at a bit of wind damage too, a bit of debris being carried by these winds."

Mr Donaldson said Energex crews were on stand-by and ready to work once it was deemed safe to do so.

"We're ready to go. We’ve got additional crews ready to go, but we’re going to stay inside until this passes."

All fights at Brisbane Airport have been halted temporarily on account of the dangerous conditions.

Peter Doherty told ABC Radio Brisbane workers were called in from the tarmac due to lightning within 10 kilometres of the airport.

"It's no place for passengers or pilots or crew or baggage handlers out on the tarmac, so everybody's inside as the worst of that storm passes through," he said.

Mr Doherty said no flights had been cancelled, but rather were in a "holding pattern" until the storm passed.

News.Az