Cyclone Maila death toll rises to 23 in Papua New Guinea

Cyclone Maila death toll rises to 23 in Papua New Guinea

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Authorities said on Wednesday that 12 more people have died after eastern Papua New Guinea was hit by Severe Tropical Cyclone Maila, bringing the total reported death toll to 23, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Jelta Wong, Member of Parliament for the Gazelle District in East New Britain Province, said that 10 people were killed when they were buried by a landslide in the remote Lamarain village on Sunday.

He said all 10 bodies were recovered and described the loss as a “profound sorrow” for the community.

The landslide was triggered by continuous heavy rainfall brought by the cyclone, which struck eastern Papua New Guinea over the weekend, causing widespread destruction.

Randal Ganisi, disaster coordinator in Milne Bay Province, told The National that two additional deaths have been reported in the region.

He added that response teams have been deployed to island communities to assess displacement levels and the extent of damage.

Earlier, 11 deaths were reported on Monday in the autonomous Bougainville region, including eight people killed in a landslide.

The state-owned National Broadcasting Corporation reported that a state of emergency has been declared across Bougainville amid widespread infrastructure damage, mass displacement, and an escalating humanitarian crisis caused by the cyclone.

News.Az